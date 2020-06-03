During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Social Issues > ‘Does Everyone From The NE Know One Another?’ And Other Racist Things We Need To Stop Saying

‘Does Everyone From The NE Know One Another?’ And Other Racist Things We Need To Stop Saying

Posted: June 3, 2020
Tags:

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.

Teasing someone on the basis of their colour, calling people of the NE ‘chinki’ do make you racist. But fret not, I have a guide on how not to be racist!

When I was in school, I remember this girl who studied with us. Nothing extraordinary about her. She had her own set of friends, was okay with the teachers, didn’t hate me, and was generally a regular school girl. Since we weren’t friends, I can’t tell you about her ambitions.

But I can tell you that she was bullied. She was bullied quite often and you know why? Because she was dark, in fact, I think she was the darkest skinned girl in out batch! And everyday, everyone- the boys and the girls would call her all sorts of names, ‘kalvi, kali kaluti, andhere me dikhegi bhi nai’ and so many others.

She never responded to those. Never. I’d love to say I did something to stop it but I didn’t. Mostly because I thought and was taught not to fight others battles for themselves. Plus, I had my own stuff going on. However, one day, it got too much and I finally spoke up to my surprise, that girl yelled at me! She told me to stay out of her business. So I did.

And this is coming back to me now, in light of George Floyd’s murder. While, we aren’t as personally affected by it, there are people tweeting about it, friends, acquaintances and some family. And it annoys me to see some of the guys I mentioned above doing the same.

So I asked one of them, how bullying that girl in school wasn’t racism? He responded, ‘But she wasn’t African-American! She was just dark-skinned!’

And ladies and gentlemen, I present shameless Indian colourism! Now if you, like my friend here, are ‘not’ a racist or a colourist, this checklist is for you! And if you do get more than two yes, you’re one of them!

You’ve called someone ‘kala,’ ‘kalva’ or the like

Newsflash! That’s racism! Just because you didn’t go and do them physical harm, does NOT mean you’re any better. You are JUST AS RACIST!

You’ve made fun of them

You’ve told someone that if they were in a dark room, you wouldn’t be able to see them? Well, you’re racist!

You’ve called someone from the North East of India ‘Chinki’

Just because you don’t know where they’re from, you decided they are ‘chinki’ and called them that!

You’ve told your friend from NE, they eat everything

Sigh. What do I even say about this! Seriously? Can you just stop with it! Seven different states. Seven different cultures! Learn it!

Now that you know your reality, here’s what you can do. Try it, it JUST MIGHT help.

Do NOT call them names

If they’re your friend, and you want to tease them, there are other things to be used! Tease them for their old crushes or their favourite song, for all I care! But please do not use their skin colour or where they come from to make fun of them!

Do NOT give unsolicited advice?

Besan is good only to make pakoras and other food. Putting it on your face or asking anyone to do so, doesn’t help. Stop it, already! Do not tell them about this cream and that treatment. If they want, they can do it themselves!

Do NOT give fashion advice, either.

You see someone wearing a bright dress? Let her be and appreciate her to be bold enough to do what you couldn’t! Same goes for bright lipstick. Don’t EVEN think of telling anyone that because they’re dark, they must avoid certain colours! Just, don’t.

Don’t generalise?

It is a common notion that people from NE are good at football, and a number of them are. BUT NOT ALL. So, stop it! Neither are ANY of them from China. It is that hard to understand?

They do NOT know each other.

Yes, they are from the North East. No, it is not one big state. And NO, they don’t all know each other!

Be kind?

It doesn’t take much to generally simply be kind and not name, profile, hate people. Try it. If you don’t have anything good to say, keep your mouth shut. I am sure you’re smart enough to be able to do that!

Picture credits: Still from Bollywood movie Pink

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

madhurdave

Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

From Roots To Wings. February 2016 Muse Of The Month Winning Entry By Kasturi Patra

Strength Is A Tiny Bird That Sings A Song Of Hope

What Made Us Feminists? Some Of Us On The Women’s Web Team Reflect…

womanhood

Womanhood [#ShortStory]

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Trending

Anushka Sharma Trolled For Not Having Baby After Hardik Pandya Announces Fiancee’s Pregnancy
nagging wife
A Woman Is Not Born A Nagging Wife; An Inconsiderate Husband Makes Her One
Your Mum Is NOT A Super Woman So, Stop Over-Glorifying Motherhood, It Hurts Her As Much As You!
Kabir Singh Wannabe Blackmails Women Using Nudes, But It’s Their Fault?

Best Loved Stories

Sonali Bendre’s Sunshine Smile Is Inspiring For Many Battling Cancer

interview questions to female candidates

Asking These Interview Questions To Female Candidates? Please Stop!

8 Things Every Newly Married Indian Woman Should Do

The Women’s Web ‘Mommy Guilt’ Contest

Why Indian women need to invest

5 Reasons Indian Women Should Invest In Property