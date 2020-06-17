This June Let’s Look At 11 Indian LGBTQIA+ Instagram Handles That Spread The Pride Colours

Looking for an uplifting read at this time? Get our Sharing Lipstick collection of short stories, @ Rs.150 only!
It’s Pride Month – introducing you to 11 Indian LGBTQIA+ Instagram handles that create awareness and also work to help those from the community in various ways.
The Pride flag hovering higher than ever this month, individuals from the community are focusing on their intersection between their identities, as well as trying to create awareness through their various professions and talent.
Here are some Indian Instagrammers who focus on their identity and culture. Let the scrolling begin and the pride spirit soar high.
@realsidt
Siddhant Talwar is initially from Delhi, a film-maker and graphic designer. He is the founder of Mardaangi, where he shares stories of people who have gone through sexual abuse, the main focus of his project is to spread awareness and educate people about the same.
@the.chick.maharani
He is an LGBTQIAP+ and Dalit activist and the founder of the All-India Queer Association (AIQA). He resides in Delhi and has come out as gay, and since then has been vocal about his intersectional identity as Dalit and queer.
@ind0ctrination
Trientra Haldar Gummargiu is 22 years old and is the first transgender doctor in Karnataka, and has undergone gender confirmation surgery. She is interested in art, and is now pursuing her dream as a doctor; she is also an LGBTQ+ activist.
@alokvmenon
They are pushing towards recreating fashion. The main aim is to push for degendering the industry. They also spread awareness through their writing and content on Instagram and other platforms, especially about #beyondthegenderbinary
@ishaansethi
The founder of Delta, an online dating app for the LGBTQ+ community. He intersects technology and business, and also wants to represent the LGBTQ+ community. Hence his idea for the dating app, create a safe space, and increase interactions between people in the community.
@artditii
A student currently studying at Srishti Institute of Art and Design, Bangalore. An illustrator, and animator, and also featured by Gaysifamily.
@anishgawande
Anish Gawande has founded Pinklist India, a platform that features politics and the LGBTQ+ community. It primarily is an archive of politicians supporting and advocating the LGBTQ+ community and their rights.
@farazarifansari
Is an award-winning director of the silent film Sisak. Their idea behind cinema is to create awareness, as they believe that cinema has the power to change perspectives. Also working on providing acting and cinematography workshops to the LGBTQ+ community as well as those less privileged. Currently working between Mumbai and Delhi.
@artwhoring
Priyanka Paul is a 21-year-old illustrator and poet from Bombay who is very vocal on her Instagram page on anti-caste and LGBTQIA+ issues. Also a co-host on the Rainbow Guide. Her feed is filled with her art as well as her body-positive posts.
@pawlyamorous
Shruti Chakravarti is a psychotherapist based in Bombay, focuses on working against conversion therapy. Her Instagram bio says she is a queerfeminist, cis-butch lesbian.
@adipiscor
A photographer, writer, and filmmaker. His post captions focuses on what he has to say in regard to the LGBTQ+ community. In February 2019 he did this shoot with FastTrack which sort of spoke about the invisibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in mainstream media.
June is Pride Month, and we’re having a series of articles to mark it, celebrating the voices of those from the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, including those from the Women’s Web community.
Image source: unsplash
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
10 Indian LGBTQIA+ Writers With Whose Work You Can Kickstart Your Pride Month Reading
Men Can’t Talk About Sexual Assault; Siddhant Talwar Is Trying To Change That
Ankita Mehra, The Q-rious Roadie Who Came Out On The Show And Transformed Many Lives
One Year After 377 Down: Is Everything Great For The LGBTQIA+ Community?
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!