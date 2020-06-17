During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > LGBTQ > This June Let’s Look At 11 Indian LGBTQIA+ Instagram Handles That Spread The Pride Colours

This June Let’s Look At 11 Indian LGBTQIA+ Instagram Handles That Spread The Pride Colours

Posted: June 17, 2020
Tags:

Looking for an uplifting read at this time? Get our Sharing Lipstick collection of short stories, @ Rs.150 only!

It’s Pride Month – introducing you to 11 Indian LGBTQIA+ Instagram handles that create awareness and also work to help those from the community in various ways.

The Pride flag hovering higher than ever this month, individuals from the community are focusing on their intersection between their identities, as well as trying to create awareness through their various professions and talent.

Here are some Indian Instagrammers who focus on their identity and culture. Let the scrolling begin and the pride spirit soar high.

Siddhant Talwar

@realsidt

Siddhant Talwar is initially from Delhi, a film-maker and graphic designer. He is the founder of Mardaangi, where he shares stories of people who have gone through sexual abuse, the main focus of his project is to spread awareness and educate people about the same.

Rishi Raj Vyas

@the.chick.maharani

He is an LGBTQIAP+ and Dalit activist and the founder of the All-India Queer Association (AIQA). He resides in Delhi and has come out as gay, and since then has been vocal about his intersectional identity as Dalit and queer.

Rishi Raj Vyas

Trientra Haldar Gummargiu

@ind0ctrination

Trientra Haldar Gummargiu is 22 years old and is the first transgender doctor in Karnataka, and has undergone gender confirmation surgery. She is interested in art, and is now pursuing her dream as a doctor; she is also an LGBTQ+ activist.

Alok V Menon

@alokvmenon

They are pushing towards recreating fashion. The main aim is to push for degendering the industry. They also spread awareness through their writing and content on Instagram and other platforms, especially about #beyondthegenderbinary

Ishaan Sethi

@ishaansethi

The founder of Delta, an online dating app for the LGBTQ+ community. He intersects technology and business, and also wants to represent the LGBTQ+ community. Hence his idea for the dating app, create a safe space, and increase interactions between people in the community.

Aditi Agarwal

@artditii

A student currently studying at Srishti Institute of Art and Design, Bangalore. An illustrator, and animator, and also featured by Gaysifamily.

Anish Gawande

@anishgawande

Anish Gawande has founded Pinklist India, a platform that features politics and the LGBTQ+ community. It primarily is an archive of politicians supporting and advocating the LGBTQ+ community and their rights.

Faraz Arif Ansari

@farazarifansari

Is an award-winning director of the silent film Sisak. Their idea behind cinema is to create awareness, as they believe that cinema has the power to change perspectives. Also working on providing acting and cinematography workshops to the LGBTQ+ community as well as those less privileged. Currently working between Mumbai and Delhi.

Priyanka Paul

@artwhoring

Priyanka Paul is a 21-year-old illustrator and poet from Bombay who is very vocal on her Instagram page on anti-caste and LGBTQIA+ issues. Also a co-host on the Rainbow Guide. Her feed is filled with her art as well as her body-positive posts.

Shruti Chakravarti

@pawlyamorous

Shruti Chakravarti is a psychotherapist based in Bombay, focuses on working against conversion therapy. Her Instagram bio says she is a queerfeminist, cis-butch lesbian.

Aditya Sinha

@adipiscor

A photographer, writer, and filmmaker. His post captions focuses on what he has to say in regard to the LGBTQ+ community. In February 2019 he did this shoot with FastTrack which sort of spoke about the invisibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in mainstream media.

June is Pride Month, and we’re having a series of articles to mark it, celebrating the voices of those from the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, including those from the Women’s Web community.

Image source: unsplash

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

10 Indian LGBTQIA+ Writers With Whose Work You Can Kickstart Your Pride Month Reading

Mardaangi

Men Can’t Talk About Sexual Assault; Siddhant Talwar Is Trying To Change That

Ankita Mehra

Ankita Mehra, The Q-rious Roadie Who Came Out On The Show And Transformed Many Lives

lgbtqia+

One Year After 377 Down: Is Everything Great For The LGBTQIA+ Community?

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

The Men In Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ May Be Greedy But The Women Are Smart And Sassy!
Odisha’s Three-Day Long Raja Festival Imagines The Earth As A Woman Who Menstruates
In A Marriage Where I Am Not Appreciated Or Respected, This Is What I Did To Be Happy
We Promised Each Other 7 Lifetimes Of Happiness You Only Showed Me The 7 Deadly Sins!

Read Stories of Sisterhood

Best Loved Stories

Does Your Wardrobe Affect Your Career Growth?

5 Women Only Travel Clubs In India: Go Girl Go!

the perfect mother identity for women

The Divine Guilt Of Motherhood

Convenient Equality: Dowry By Any Other Name…

Though Abused And Controlled For Years, She Quickly Changed Into A Tigress Protecting Her Cub