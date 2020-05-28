During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Unwind: Giving Yourself Five Minutes to Slow Down

Posted: May 28, 2020

When you lead a busy life, it can be difficult to give yourself the time to slow down.

Between putting children to bed and getting ready for work, there doesn’t seem to be time to stop to do something for yourself. However, if you have just five minutes in the day, you could give yourself a small amount of time to do something which may not seem particularly productive, but it will make you smile.

Take 5 to Exercise

If you find that you aren’t being active enough during the day, just five minutes of exercise could be enough to give you a little bit of energy and boost your mood. There are lots of short exercises which can be done in situ or moving around the house. This six-minute workout from the New York Times might be a good place to start if you are new to exercise.

Doing core strength exercises are good for toning the body, and by doing a little bit every day, you won’t have to worry about straining your body. If the idea of strength exercises feels scary, then putting on your favorite music and dancing around the kitchen is great for a quick burst of cardio.

via GIPHY

Take 5 to Unwind

If a break for you is about sitting down to relax rather than getting sweaty, there are plenty of options at your fingertips. Mobile phone apps have been developed with our short attention spans in mind, and for that reason you’ll find a lot of choice when it comes to finding something to take your mind away from the everyday.  If you’re looking for a challenge for your brain, you might want to try a sudoku game. There are lots of different options on the market, and although these will vary depending on the model of phone, a simple sudoku app is easy to come by. You might even want to try a quiz. Keeping your brain active for five minutes a day can have lots of positive benefits, and could even combat signs of premature aging.

If your five minutes are about anything other than self-improvement, then there are also lots of ways to pass the time which allow you to have some fun. If you have never played casino games before, you might find that they are a great way to pass a short burst of time. The games themselves don’t last long, and there are often plenty of different themes to suit any mood. If you’re unsure of where to start with slot games, CasinoWings ranks the best sites in India, with handy tips on registration time and bonuses, you’ll find that there is something for even the most discerning player.

via GIPHY

Take 5 to Socialize

If you haven’t yet had a look on TikTok, you might want to take a look. Although the app rose to fame as a favorite among teenagers, it is now dedicated to short form videos, with everything from recipes to comedy animation, there is something for everyone, and it could be a good way to pass five minutes of time.

It can be tricky to find time for yourself, whether that is to exercise or to play some games and switch off from the real world for a moment. However, by allowing yourself five minutes of time to unwind, you will be much more focussed in everything you do. If you’re finding that you are stressed, just five minutes of time out might be the cure.

Image source: pixabay

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

