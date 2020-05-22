Aaliya Siddiqui’s Divorce Petition Tells Us About The Pattern Of Abuse We Tend Not To Notice

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.
In the wake of Aaliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s divorce and the media buzz, is there anything that can be said about the pattern of abuse?
“This is Aaliya Siddiqui. I am forced to put the truth concerning me on Twitter so that there is no miscommunication. Let the truth not be silenced by misuse and abuse of power. Truth cannot be bought or be manipulated with,” wrote Aaliya Siddiqui.
Aaliya Siddiqui, or Anjana Kishore Pandey as she was known before her marriage, sent a legal notice to her husband, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The notice was sent after a 11-year-long and fraught marriage.
While Siddiqui is currently self-quarantining in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh, Aaliya seeks maintenance and a divorce and is awaiting a response from him.
Though Siddiqui is one of India’s most beloved personalities, his wife’s story and account must not be overlooked. Especially since it hints at a cycle of abuse that might go unnoticed.
‘’Nawaz is a talented actor, but self-respect is everything,’’ said Aaliya in a talk with India TV. She boldly reminds us of what is at stake here and the kind of narrative we need while understanding the issue.
Some of her comments, particularly on Twitter, gave great insight into her life and struggles that need to be taken into account.
In fact, Aaliya joined Twitter shortly into the ongoing divorce dispute, citing that she will not be silenced by ‘misuse and abuse of power.’ She did so to avoid the miscommunication and false press about her.
“To begin with let me clarify that I am not into ANY RELATIONSHIP with any MAN. And any media report which makes such claims, are absolutely false. It appears that some section of the media has manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention,” she mentioned.
Rather than understanding the mental and emotional turmoil she went through over the years, media and trolls insinuated that Aaliya may have ulterior motives while seeking a divorce. Easily and effectively turning the conversations away from the issue at hand. The patterns and systems of abuse that continue to pervade high-profile and celebrity marriages that are often shut down by tabloids.
“I am now learning to stand up & speak for myself, be strong, for the sake of my children. I have not done any wrong till date therefore I am not worried. However, I do not appreciate anyone harming my reputation or character to save someone else. Money can’t buy truth,” she explained.
She also spoke about the family’s history of mistreating women over the years. According to her, though the actor did not resort to any manner of physical violence, the arguments reached a peak and took unbearable mental toll on her. The emotional abuse from his family impacted her to a great extent, having even sustained physical abuse when Siddiqui’s brother hit her.
Moreover, Aaliya also said how the actor’s first wife left him for similar reasons. This, yet again, highlights an entrenched and sinister pattern of abuse. She explained how her husband, and his brother, put her through an unprecedented and unbearable amount of mental stress and pressure over the years.
The legal notice sent to Siddiqui and his family, amounting to over 22 pages, detailed very sensitive issues against the entire family. This also suggests the pathology and nature of patriarchy. It shows how patriarchy persists among households and families between generations. Further shedding light on the fact that her husband and other family members involved have been complicit in some way in prolonging and even sustaining this cycle of abuse.
Perhaps, instead of listening to the inflammatory and polarising narrative being propagated, let us try to understand Aaliya’s story. Let’s try to understand the emotional and mental grief she has been embroiled in for years. Or else, those years of abuse endured by a woman who was caught between saving her marriage for the sake of her children will once again, be forgotten like so many others.
Something for even the tabloids to discuss?
Shivani is currently an undergraduate political science student who is passionate about human rights and
