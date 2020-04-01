What It Feels Like To Be A Quarantined Teen, Locked Away From Everything

As digital becomes more important than ever, we are coming up with first #BreakingBarriers Talk on how to build your brand across multiple social media channels. Are you ready to learn? Sign up soon.
As a teenager, being quarantined isn’t the best of times. Days and nights blend into one another even as you wonder about your privilege and isolation.
I wake up at very interesting times, from early morning to early afternoon. My sleep is fragmented due to jet lag which should have been long gone. I am losing track of the days of the week as they all now melt into one with the repeating cycles of day and night.
My near-constant screen time between procrastinating college work, naps and social media, has reached epic proportions. At this point, I would rather not confess how long I have spent on Instagram or Facebook in the last few weeks. For both your, the reader’s sake, and my own sake. What’s more, I think I have finally reached a stage when Netflix can no longer fill a void or offer escapism though there is so much to watch!
My mind constantly flits towards news updates and it is nearly impossible to take a break from the crisis that is raging outside my doors. The doors I am not allowed to open freely anymore.
Coffee has become a near-constant companion, followed by all the strange food cravings I never knew I had. Right from grapes and cakes to pizza and mango sticky rice, one of my favourite desserts.
Above all, I try my best to stick to some sort of schedule so I have some semblance of control. Especially when I can no longer decipher the days of the week or sometimes even the time of day. I am certainly not going to become an Instagram quarantine influencer, a quarantine fitness guru or a quarantine stress baker but we’ve all got to start somewhere I suppose.
If there is one thing that quarantine has taught me, it’s definitely this: the more I think about my concerns, the guiltier I feel. I also feel thankful since my problems seem so insignificant, especially if you consider the enormity the pandemic has on us.
It is not that my fears are invalid, but it’s the intangibility of this situation puts things into perspective. Social distancing and self-isolation are, in itself, a privilege not many people have the means to practice. I can still finish my work and fulfil my commitments from the comfort of my desk a home. And I able to check up on my loved ones and friends through messages or video calls. I can stay in touch with them multiple times a day.
The most universalised nature of this crisis is that it has made us aware and is ensuring that we do our bit as responsible citizens. And I wonder, if only climate change and other social issues got the same kind of attention!
When you’re spending so many hours at home, it is impossible to stay off your phone and read the constant spam of news updates of the crisis. My mind is in a constant whirlwind of emotions, a frenzy of paranoia, stress, and panic.
Yet, if you want to be informed about the problem, look out for reliable coverage. Look out for places that prioritise awareness and information over fear. This will help you protect yourselves and your families while taking the necessary precautions.
Being a ‘Zoomer’, I feel my ability to appreciate and be entertained by Internet memes and gags, is serving me quite well. Though, it does make wonder if it is a sign that I should find better ways to spend my time.
I recently joined the Facebook group, ‘Zoom memes for Self Quranteens.’ It is quite cathartic and relieving to see other college students like me struggling with distance learning and quarantine. To see others also making self-deprecating jokes and sending strong messages of love and support.
After several days of late nights and napping at odd hours, I decided to find a method to the madness so I could keep myself busy and productive. Not only did it help me regain a semblance of control, but it was also a good diversion from some of my personal and emotional struggles. For a an effective, tried and tested routine, check out this video!
However, this is not the time to dedicate yourself to a stressful and strenuous struggle. It is a great way to add some form of routine and organisation to our quotidian lives.
Try making about three or four main goals or tasks to achieve every day. They could be something as simple as making yourself a healthy breakfast or working out. Or more complex ones like finishing an assignment or reading up for one of your lectures.
I have even tried putting on makeup and wearing a half-way decent top for my lectures on Zoom so that I feel more focused and geared to face my day. And not to mention, to turn on the video feature with a lot less shame and regret. I also try my best to keep up some form of intellectual development or stimulation that believe I was getting when my university was still open. And distance learning and remote lectures have helped me keep up with that in some way.
Apart from my work, studies and other commitments, I also did try to get back into some of the good habits I had tried to nurture over summer. Be it reading a book, sketching, or working out more, I try to dedicate a little time every day for more personal and spiritual pursuits like yoga. I do it so I can try my best to clear and empty my mind and go about my day as best as possible.
Quarantine can admittedly be hard for so many of us who are used to society’s rather internalised hustle culture. Now is a great time to slow down and understand some of our choices and decisions.
With this new reckoning, we are faced with some of the deeper spiritual and universal questions about our world. And with all that free time, take some out to think about how fortunate you are, evaluate your place and position. It could do all of some good.
Picture credits: YouTube
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Shivani is currently an undergraduate political science student who is passionate about human rights and
Self-Quarantine: My Experience As A Doctor Returning From Overseas, And Some Tips For You
Revelation [#ShortStory]
How My First Period Revealed My Orthodox Grandma To Be An Unlikely Feminist [#FirstPeriodStory]
Letting Go
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!