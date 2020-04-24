Despite Witnessing Domestic Violence As A Child, Nilanjana Haldar Now Helps Heal People

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.
When she saw her dad physically abuse her mum, Nilanjana Haldar internalised her pain. But after years of suffering, she learnt it was never her fault.
Crimes against women are the one thing that have always deepened the gender-gap in our society. These crimes not only leave an impact on the woman who is suffering. They also do so on her kids if they are around.
One such story is that of Nilanjana Haldar. Nilanjana is a doctor-turned-novelist, and YouTuber. She is also a motivational speaker with an interest in helping heal adults who have witnessed domestic abuse as a child.
Her childhood may have been traumatising but that hasn’t stopped her from healing herself and inspiring a number of others. Here’s what she says about her life and journey.
“An author from West Bengal, whenever I think of my childhood, I think of the violence my father inflicted upon my mother. The earliest incident I remember was of her being slapped by father in front of my maternal grandmother.
“I accurately recall what I felt that day. After a nap, I’d happily woken up and opened the door to the dining room. Before I could even register the full extent of the violence in front of me, the energy of hate inside this other room hit my body at lightning speed. It paralysed all forms of behaviour—be it thinking, feeling, wondering, hoping. I froze like ice!
“Today, no matter how many times I try reprocessing that day, and my reaction, I can’t discern any rational way to handle it at the age of four!
“How does a child deal with such an issue? Whom does she talk to? We didn’t have smartphones, Google, or YouTube back then, to turn to, and to stay motivated. Actually, we didn’t even have phones at home back then.
“Talking to friends about it was beyond imagination since domestic violence was a matter of undeniable shame. How does one talk about it? What consequences would lie on the other side?
I had nothing that I could go to that could help process that scene that could offer me a well-crafted manual for handling the same. Even today when I speak of this matter to friends or people at clubs, the first response I get is of people isolating me. They kind of look away from me and even more, a kind of emotional invalidation that requires me to believe with force “It will be okay.” I know it won’t.
The brutality ramified in all other forms in the days, weeks, months, and years that followed. It transmuted into hatred for mother, yelling at for little things, controlling her decisions. He would frequently publicly humiliate her, paint a bad picture about her to others, magnify her flaws And blame her over and over again for little issues at home.
To sum up, my experience of witnessing that would be of being locked up in a room and hearing a loved one being threatened and beaten on the other. Can anything surpass this monumental level of helplessness?
The experience did a lot worse! It destined me towards a life spinning out of control!
An undeniable sense of insecurity seemed to form the background static of my life for at least twelve years of schooling, and eight years in college. I followed this static as if it were the commander of my life.
And I begged people for support, to like me, to love me, to come and embrace me. I walked around with my head hung low, back crouched in a stance of shame. This was something I became aware of after the occasional friends told me, “Hey! Walk with your head held high! Not with that posture! It makes you look like you hate yourself!” What they didn’t know was that I actually hated myself.
The worst thing that happened along this route was that I fell prey to bullies. You know bullies are the ones looking for self-loathing individuals as I was, to appear in their purview. Then they cast their all-heightened glory and power and crush them to the core. The bullying at PGIMER, Chandigarh was so overbearing, that one day I was contemplating my suicide from the hostel terrace.
I attracted friends and intimate partners who were abusive or needy towards me. They lashed out often, used me, and maltreated me.
I was never allowed to do anything back at home. During the years, I was too timid even to arise and speak, I was protected from every form of hardship excepting studies. The overprotective nature of the environment I grew in added to the indecisiveness that I displayed all around.
Then one day, after my college years got over, I decided to take an extended sabbatical in Delhi. It was there I discovered what a large downward spiral my life was heading towards—rushing for the career, to marriage, to a partner, to goals and achievements. None of these mattered as much as the sanctity of my mind, something I never nourished!
I took hypnotherapy from the world-class Marissa Peers, studied articles from psychologists, books, did hours of meditation, and yoga. My first spiritual awakening experience happened in October 2018. That was when I realised that my whole life had been a lie. I was so much better than I knew about myself!
In the end, I published my novel, Quiet Screams to the Quiet Healer–A Child’s Perspective of Domestic Violence. I have started working on a career of motivational speaking to help heal adults who witnessed domestic abuse as a child.
To the youth out there, I ask you to share your story! Remember, whenever you share your story, you help change the culture of the world!
