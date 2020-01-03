The Orange Flower is back! We invite content creators to roar for change. Nominate yourself or a friend for awards, and join us at a day-long fest in Mumbai in celebrating women’s voices!
The onset of winters
Reminds of the cozy bed of childhood
Nothing can render the warmth like that
It showered dreams sweet to behold
It gave shelter to the heart worn out
Sometimes elated at times dejected
Filled with all the hues
The slumber in its lap
Was the most melodious
The lyrics of sleep were mesmerising
That always seemed abiding
Never to let me feel alone
And it really did never
Let me feel alone
It was always there to hold me
To make a bold me
To let me grow but always there
To treat me like a child
That never wants to grow
When in the vicinity of my home sweet home of childhood
Where nothing seems to get too old
Where nothing seems to become obsolete
Where everything seems priceless
Where everything seems indispensable
Part of my youth
As much as it was of my childhood
How can one come with a proposition
Of handing it over to someone
Unfamiliar with perceptions of this heart
What all it holds
What all it showers
The reminiscences of the times gone
The days of childhood
More precious than any coffer
Image via Pixabay
I'm a teacher who is fond of writing as well. I feel that women'
These Daughter and Father Quotes Will Melt Your Heart
Why Diwali Means A Lot More Than The Lights And The Festive Food To Me
A Letter To My Son: This Happened To Me When I Was In College
A Letter To My Son: The Shame Of Being An Over-Weight Woman In India
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!