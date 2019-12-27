  1. Home > Social Issues > ‘The Good Girl’ – Tethered To Rules & Expectations

‘The Good Girl’ – Tethered To Rules & Expectations

Posted: December 27, 2019
Tags:

From the day a girl is born, she has several impositions put on her- right from how she talks to whom she talks to. Isn’t it time we taught our girls to rebel?

From the moment I opened my eyes,

I felt a noose tied around my neck.

I couldn’t laugh aloud, play till dark or go far away,

And I didn’t understand why in the heck.

From the moment I opened my eyes,

I was told to obey the rules.

They said they are for your protection.

And those who stray are mere fools

So, listen to me little girl,

Obey the rules like mute mules.

From the moment I opened my eyes,

I was told my body is not mine,

It was meant to protected and preserved

For the one I’ll call my forever thine

From the moment I opened my eyes,

I believed everything I was told.

They were right I thought, so better not be bold.

So, I obeyed everyone, even the strangers.

And look at me now, lying charred

While my body is being searched for by the rangers.

From the moment I opened my eyes,

I wish..

I wish I was told I was equal to boys

And it was okay to rebel, just like the boys.

I wish I was told to not obey the elders

Especially whose hands wrongly lingers.

I wish I was told there was no knight in armour

Only heinous beasts disguised behind nasty ardor.

From the moment I opened my eyes,

till the moment I closed it

This world bogged me down

with what I never owed it.

But I demand you do better

for I have left a sister behind

And she deserves what for me you couldn’t secure

A future with safety, promise and a clear sky azure.

A version of this poem was earlier published here

Picture credits: Pexels

Infertility Is Not The End Of The World

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

