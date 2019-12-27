‘The Good Girl’ – Tethered To Rules & Expectations

The Orange Flower is back! We invite content creators to roar for change. Nominate yourself or a friend for awards, and join us at a day-long fest in Mumbai in celebrating women’s voices!
From the day a girl is born, she has several impositions put on her- right from how she talks to whom she talks to. Isn’t it time we taught our girls to rebel?
From the moment I opened my eyes,
I felt a noose tied around my neck.
I couldn’t laugh aloud, play till dark or go far away,
And I didn’t understand why in the heck.
I was told to obey the rules.
They said they are for your protection.
And those who stray are mere fools
So, listen to me little girl,
Obey the rules like mute mules.
I was told my body is not mine,
It was meant to protected and preserved
For the one I’ll call my forever thine
I believed everything I was told.
They were right I thought, so better not be bold.
So, I obeyed everyone, even the strangers.
And look at me now, lying charred
While my body is being searched for by the rangers.
I wish..
I wish I was told I was equal to boys
And it was okay to rebel, just like the boys.
I wish I was told to not obey the elders
Especially whose hands wrongly lingers.
I wish I was told there was no knight in armour
Only heinous beasts disguised behind nasty ardor.
till the moment I closed it
This world bogged me down
with what I never owed it.
But I demand you do better
for I have left a sister behind
And she deserves what for me you couldn’t secure
A future with safety, promise and a clear sky azure.
Picture credits: Pexels
