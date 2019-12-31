7 Poetry Collections By Women’s Web Authors In 2019, To Give You Your Poetry Fix

The Orange Flower is back! We invite content creators to roar for change. Nominate yourself or a friend for awards, and join us at a day-long fest in Mumbai in celebrating women’s voices!
2019 brought with it not just works of fiction and non-fiction writing by Women’s Web authors, but fresh and vivid poetry too.
If you are looking for poetry by contemporary women poets from India, consider these collections that were launched in 2019.
With poetry by Bindiya Bedi Charan Noronha and photography by Komal Bedi Sohal, Dream Keeper A Poetography Ensemble is an attempt to use art to enter into the subtle spaces often closed off to simple prose – the unspoken spaces visited in only dreams.
This anthology brings together the winning and commendable entries from the Wingword Poetry Competition and inspires new poets to showcase their talent. Author Manisha Sahoo’s poem, Red Rose in My Balcony Garden, won a commendable mention and has been included in this collection.
Poet Sonia Motwani describes her work in Silent Defiance as an open refusal to everything that hurts the soul.These poems are about the journey of discovering the self through the jagged path of self-love, passion and empowerment.
Iridescence is a collection that deals with the poet Sammy Sahni’s journey through loss and accidents to finally finding herself.
Void Thoughts is a collection of 26 poems capturing various emotions traversing through a wandering mind. The depth and shallowness of an equally amused and splintered soul are filtered in these poems in varying measures.
Poems from 30 Best Poets is collection of poetry from 30 contemporary poets, and includes multiple Women’s Web authors, namely, Anupama Dalmia, Tina Sequeira, Sharanya Misra, Aruna Menon and Sonia Dogra.
Sea is a collection of poems based on diverse life experiences and promises the reader a journey through a multiplicity of emotions. It includes Women’s Web authors Pashmeena Chowdhary, Meenal Mathur and Sonal Mathur.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Pakistani Urdu-English Poet Sophia Naz Urges New Writers To Explore Paths Less Travelled
This Summer Do Check Out These Women Writers And Their Award Winning Contemporary Indian Books
Do You Know About This Astonishing Range Of Feminism In Literature; Past, Present, & Future?
Does Poetry Feed Your Soul? Read These 5 Brilliant Female Poets of South America
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!