7 Poetry Collections By Women’s Web Authors In 2019, To Give You Your Poetry Fix

Posted: December 31, 2019

2019 brought with it not just works of fiction and non-fiction writing by Women’s Web authors, but fresh and vivid poetry too. 

If you are looking for poetry by contemporary women poets from India, consider these collections that were launched in 2019.

Dream Keeper, by Bindiya Bedi Charan Noronha & Komal Bedi Sohal

With poetry by Bindiya Bedi Charan Noronha and photography by Komal Bedi Sohal, Dream Keeper A Poetography Ensemble is an attempt to use art to enter into the subtle spaces often closed off to simple prose – the unspoken spaces visited in only dreams.

Wingword Poetry Competition 2018: Winning Poems

This anthology brings together the winning and commendable entries from the Wingword Poetry Competition and inspires new poets to showcase their talent. Author Manisha Sahoo’s poem, Red Rose in My Balcony Garden, won a commendable mention and has been included in this collection.

Silent Defiance, by Sonia Motwani

Poet Sonia Motwani describes her work in Silent Defiance as an open refusal to everything that hurts the soul.These poems are about the journey of discovering the self through the jagged path of self-love, passion and empowerment.

Iridescence: Conversations with the Soul, by Sammy Sahni

Iridescence is a collection that deals with the poet Sammy Sahni’s journey through loss and accidents to finally finding herself.

Void Thoughts, by Vinitha Dileep

Void Thoughts is a collection of 26 poems capturing various emotions traversing through a wandering mind. The depth and shallowness of an equally amused and splintered soul are filtered in these poems in varying measures.

Poems from 30 Best Poets, edited by Akshay Sinha

Poems from 30 Best Poets is collection of poetry from 30 contemporary poets, and includes multiple Women’s Web authors, namely, Anupama Dalmia, Tina Sequeira, Sharanya Misra, Aruna Menon and Sonia Dogra.

Sea – An Anthology of Poems
compiled by Akshay Sinha

Sea is a collection of poems based on diverse life experiences and promises the reader a journey through a multiplicity of emotions. It includes Women’s Web authors Pashmeena Chowdhary, Meenal Mathur and Sonal Mathur.

