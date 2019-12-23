Dear Me…Some Affectionate Verses For My Younger Self

The Orange Flower is back! We invite content creators to roar for change. Nominate yourself or a friend for awards, and join us at a day-long fest in Mumbai in celebrating women’s voices!
In the winter of my life, I sit on a patch of sunlit grass,
My thoughts inadvertently, turning to the days of yore.
Nostalgia envelops me, memories embrace me warmly
As I sit and reminisce, as I remember what once was.
If I could turn back the clock, there is so much I would say
To a much happier, more carefree, a younger myself.
‘My dear,’ I would begin, ‘let life not overwhelm you
It is an opportunity that comes once, live it to the hilt.’
‘Dream, even impossible dreams for in those yearnings
Are the paths that will guide you, be your moral tenets.
Let your fancy roam free in the azure garden of hope,
Fluttering with the cottony clouds, ebullient and jovial.’
‘Let not the burdens of relationships, the bounds of
Matrimony shackle you or tie you but instead let them
Be the roots that bind you to the soil of love and faith.
Let them be the anchor to the rope of your exploration.’
‘Seize chances, grasp opportunities, don’t shy away, nay!
Test your limits, else, how will you know your boundaries?
Craft a life filled with aspirations just rein in the ambition.
Let there be expectations but not conditions to meet them.’
‘My dear, in the spring of your life autumn shall come too
For that is the circle of life; strife follows joy, makes it ebb.
But, know this, everything is transient; life keeps spinning
So walk to your own beat but adjust, adapt to life’s flow.’
