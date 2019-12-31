With 2019 Closing The Decade, We Bring To You The Most Memorable Books Written By Women

The Orange Flower is back! We invite content creators to roar for change. Nominate yourself or a friend for awards, and join us at a day-long fest in Mumbai in celebrating women’s voices!
We asked our readers what were the books that stayed with them. Here are five books from the past decade by women authors are must reads!
We have come to the end of yet another year. Wait. Another decade. A number of books were written published, read, devoured through this period. Some books made you cry, and some made you laugh. And some books stayed with you. They may have taught you lessons, they may have haunted you. But they stayed with you.
And so when we asked our readers what was the book that stayed with them, these were some of the most popular ones.
In case, any of you, like me, have no New Year’s Eve plans, find one of these books, get yourself some hot chocolate or wine and ring in the new decade with a book!
Everyone’s favourite former FLOTUS Michelle Obama writes a book and it doesn’t get popular? That is next to impossible. ‘Becoming’ is her memoir and was published late in 2018.
A deeply personal experience, she talks about her life at the White House, her campaigns and being a mother. Practically everyone who’s read this book will recommend it 10/10!
So what are you waiting for? Go grab your copy and read what Michelle Obama has to say– is there a better way to ring in the new year?
I remember reading my first Jhumpa Lahiri book- The Namesake. From page one, I was hooked and believe me, I was a fan since then! So when I saw The Lowland on the list, I knew I had to talk about it.
Published in 2013, the book spans the lives of two people Subhash and Gauri. Set in Calcutta, and the US, The Lowland is a story written in the typical Jhumpa Lahiri style. You live the lives with the characters, you feel their happiness and their pain.
If you live away from your family, this book will make you call them and tell them what they mean to you.
If some book has haunted me for days after having read it, When I Hit You has to be it. This haunting, scary but beautiful book by Meena Kandasamy is one that I believe everyone must read.
It was published in 2017 by Atlantic Books. This is a story of a young woman who falls in love and marries a professor. Seems blissful, right? Well, he begins abusing her, trying to squash her spirit. The unnamed narrator wishes to be a writer but her husband beats her and rapes her to stop dreaming. She fights back, she resists and this is a story of her fight, her resistance and her strength to finally get out of the abusive marriage.
I do no justice to it when I describe it but it is a book, I would recommend everyone to read simply to understand how the human psyche some times works. Definitely worth going on our list of Most Memorable Book Of the Decade.
I think I was looking for Eleanor and Park when I stumbled upon this book and it blew my mind! Written in a first person perspective of Eleanor Oliphant, this is a story of how opening up your heart will only help you.
The book was published in 2017 by Pamela Dorman Books/Viking. Unlike a lot of our contemporary heroines, Eleanor struggles with social skills and is known to have the foot in the mouth disease. She manages her life with minimal human contact but things change when she meets Raymond. Raymond is the IT guy at her office and him and Eleanor manage to help an elderly man. Together these three save each other from loneliness and maybe, our heroine is capable of being in love with someone?
Who knows? Why not read this fantastic book and bring in the new year with it?
Published in 2018 by S & S, India, No Nation For Women is a book that will leave you with many a sleepless nights. The book looks at exactly what it is that makes India such an unsafe country for women.
We know that every 15 minutes a woman is raped in this country. But what is behind these statistics? That is exactly what Priyanka Dubey tries to uncover in her book. There are stories that often go unreported simply because of the normalcy of the rapes in a region or because of lack of governance.
Researched over a period of six years, this book asks questions that need to be asked. A haunting but a must-read for everyone.
Now that you have a list of books that you could read today evening, why not go do exactly that? Meanwhile, do let us know if we missed any of your favourite books, in the comments!
Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee
